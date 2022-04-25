Stifel Firstegy Comments on Parex Resources Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:PXT)

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Parex Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$397.55 million during the quarter.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$35.07.

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$24.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.28 and a twelve month high of C$30.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23.

In other news, Director Sigmund Cornelius bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,150. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.76, for a total transaction of C$1,388,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,552,000. Insiders have sold a total of 109,060 shares of company stock worth $3,014,997 in the last 90 days.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.46%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

