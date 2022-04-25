Stifel Firstegy Comments on Pine Cliff Energy Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pine Cliff Energy in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Pine Cliff Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock opened at C$1.47 on Monday. Pine Cliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.73. The company has a market cap of C$499.12 million and a P/E ratio of 6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,388,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,185,480. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 246,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,808 and have sold 350,000 shares valued at $478,145.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

