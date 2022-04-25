Stifel Firstegy Comments on Surge Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.57.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$143.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$124.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

TSE SGY opened at C$10.05 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.06 and a 52-week high of C$10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.65, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of C$837.74 million and a P/E ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.52.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

