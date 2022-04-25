Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC)

International Petroleum Corp. (TSE:IPC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get International Petroleum alerts:

International Petroleum (TSE:IPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$271.43 million for the quarter.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.