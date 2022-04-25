Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. CIBC raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.10.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$4.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.34. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,206,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,033,415. Also, Director Robert Spitzer bought 32,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$176,992.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 385,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,089,914.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

