Stifel Firstegy Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY)

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rubellite Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now forecasts that the company will earn $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

RBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised shares of Rubellite Energy from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 target price on Rubellite Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Rubellite Energy stock opened at C$4.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 392.73. Rubellite Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.10 and a 12-month high of C$5.05. The firm has a market cap of C$249.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61.

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

