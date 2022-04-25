Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.20.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at C$8.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$10.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 2.17.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$900.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.85%.

About Crescent Point Energy (Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.