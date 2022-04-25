Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Petrus Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PRQ)

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petrus Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$25.07 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Petrus Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$2.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

TSE PRQ opened at C$1.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$219.07 million and a P/E ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.79. Petrus Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.41 and a 52 week high of C$2.72.

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil and condensate. The company primarily holds an average 51% working interest in the Ferrier/Strachan area comprise 43,159 net acres, which include 29,219 net acres of undeveloped and 13,940 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

