Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Trican Well Service Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30.
TCW has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.97.
About Trican Well Service (Get Rating)
Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.
