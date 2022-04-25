Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April 25th (AGFMF, AGNC, ALNY, ARGGY, AVLR, AZEK, BKU, BYD, BZLYF, CBSH)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, April 25th:

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $11.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $14.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $178.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $100.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $140.00.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $56.00.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $76.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $82.00.

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $75.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Commerce Bancshares’ shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three and matched in one of the trailing four quarters. Its first-quarter 2022 results were primarily aided by growth in revenues. Solid loans and deposit balances, and efforts to strengthen fee income are likely to keep supporting revenue growth. The company is expected to keep enhancing shareholder value through efficient capital deployment activities, which reflect strong balance sheet and liquidity positions. However, relatively lower interest rates will likely continue to put pressure on margins and the top line in the near term. A steady rise in operating expenses is expected to hurt the bottom line to some extent. The company's exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term concern.”

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $280.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $370.00.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a positive rating to a neutral rating. Susquehanna currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $26.00.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Caesars Entertainment have underperformed the industry in the past three months, the strong performance of the regional destination properties and improvement in occupancy levels are likely to benefit the company in the upcoming periods. The company reported fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues beat the same. Also, focus on partnerships and property development bodes well. Going forward, the company remains optimistic about booking trends as it is witnessing increasing bookings for group and convention room nights. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Due to the uncertainty of the crisis, the company suspended its share repurchase program until further notice. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 30 days.”

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $450.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $475.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $278.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danaher’s first-quarter 2022 earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%, while revenues beat the same by 1.9%. The company is poised to benefit from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), healthy rewards to shareholders, buyout benefits and product innovation in the quarters ahead. The company anticipates year-over-year core revenue growth of low-single digit for the second quarter of 2022. The impact of COVID-related testing is predicted to boost sales in the low-single digits for the second quarter. However, cost inflation and woes related to supply-chain restrictions might be worrying in the quarters ahead. High debts might inflate financial obligations and forex woes are likely to be concerning. In the past year, its shares have outperformed the industry. In the past seven days, its earnings estimates have increased for 2022.”

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $265.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $330.00.

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $90.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $280.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $235.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $290.00.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $73.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $5.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kinross for the first quarter have been deceasing over the past month. The company is steadily advancing the projects that will provide it strong growth profile among leading gold producers. Tasiast is an operating mine and the expansion of the project will boost productivity. The capital-efficient Tasiast 24k project provides another upside. Kinross is also likely to gain from organic development projects and opportunities in the Americas. The Gilmore project is a low-cost brownfield expansion with minimal risk. The optimization work at Paracatu is also favorable for the company. However, lower gold production is a concern. Its higher production costs are also expected to dent results. Uncertainties surrounding the pandemic may impact demand for gold over the short term.”

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $170.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $190.00.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $57.00 price target on the stock.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $85.00.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $26.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $101.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $370.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $525.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $605.00.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $118.00.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $55.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $61.00.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

