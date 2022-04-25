Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 25th (AES, ATO, BATRK, CNP, DTE, DUK, ED, ETR, EVRG, FE)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 25th:

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get The AES Co alerts:

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). Rosenblatt Securities issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.