Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 25th (AES, ATO, BATRK, CNP, DTE, DUK, ED, ETR, EVRG, FE)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 25th:

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of AES (NYSE:AES). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN). Rosenblatt Securities issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR). They issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Southern (NYSE:SO). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.