Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 25th (ANFGF, ASML, BAYRY, BVRDF, ETTYF, FEEXF, FRNWF, HCMLY, IBJHF, ISNPY)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 25th:

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,500 ($19.52) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82).

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its target price reduced by Societe Generale from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €77.00 ($82.80) to €83.00 ($89.25). Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26). They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from SEK 231 to SEK 268. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.55) to GBX 340 ($4.42).

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,900 ($50.74) to GBX 3,300 ($42.94).

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from CHF 57 to CHF 58. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 55 to CHF 58. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from CHF 54 to CHF 55. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 230 ($2.99).

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €3.70 ($3.98) to €3.20 ($3.44). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €266.00 ($286.02) to €270.00 ($290.32). UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €135.00 ($145.16) to €115.00 ($123.66). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from €152.00 ($163.44) to €142.00 ($152.69). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 2,021 to CHF 202.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €9.15 ($9.84) to €10.00 ($10.75). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 256 to CHF 245. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from €3.00 ($3.23) to €3.20 ($3.44). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €13.30 ($14.30) to €13.60 ($14.62). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.77) to GBX 285 ($3.71).

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from €88.00 ($94.62) to €48.00 ($51.61). Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

