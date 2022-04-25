Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 25th (AD.UN, AEE, AEP, AGF.B, BDC, CMS, CRMD, ELYM, GEVO, GPRE)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 25th:

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$25.00.

Get Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (ADUN) alerts:

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of. Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$8.50.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The Company is focused on developing its lead product Defencath (TM), a novel, antibacterial and antifungal solution designed to prevent costly and life-threatening bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis. Defencath has been designated by FDA as Fast Track and as a Qualified Infectious Disease Product, which provides an additional five years of marketing exclusivity, which will be added to the five years granted to a New Chemical Entity upon approval of the NDA. CorMedix also intends to develop Defencath as a catheter lock solution for use in oncology and total parenteral nutrition patients. It is leveraging its taurolidine technology to develop a pipeline of antimicrobial medical devices, with programs in surgical sutures and meshes, and topical hydrog “

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $13.50.

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Performance Shipping Inc. is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. The Company’s vessels are employed primarily on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along shipping routes. It owns and operates container vessels which include Post-Panamax and Panamax. Performance Shipping Inc., formerly known as Diana Containerships Inc., is based in Athens, Greece. “

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (ADUN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (ADUN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.