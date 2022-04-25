Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

SSYS stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,844. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stratasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,978,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in Stratasys by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 969,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stratasys by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter worth $1,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

