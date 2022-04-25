Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSYS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research upgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,486,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,548,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,844. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.69.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

