Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) PT Lowered to CHF 202.10 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 2,021 to CHF 202.10 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SAUHY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Straumann presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $861.05.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of SAUHY traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.62. Straumann has a 1-year low of $62.98 and a 1-year high of $114.15.

Straumann shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 28th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.

Straumann Company Profile (Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.