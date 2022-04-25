Stride, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stride in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Stride’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRN. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $36.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. Stride has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stride in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 553.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Stride by 401.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

