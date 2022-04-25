Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.02%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SMFG stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.86. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $7.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 288.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,719.2% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

