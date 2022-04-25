Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.970-$2.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.200-$7.320 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.78.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $189.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,666. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.88. Sun Communities has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 106.02%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

