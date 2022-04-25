Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.320 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.970-$2.010 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.78.

NYSE:SUI traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,666. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.04 and a 200 day moving average of $190.88. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $211.79.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 379,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,637,000 after buying an additional 80,054 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 294,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,748,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

