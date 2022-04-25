SunCoke Energy (SXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect SunCoke Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SXC opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $723.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SXC. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,774,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,775,000 after purchasing an additional 409,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,643 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

