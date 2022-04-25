Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) & Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Head to Head Contrast

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and Sunrun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42% Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31%

This table compares Atkore and Sunrun’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.49 $587.86 million $14.80 6.55 Sunrun $1.61 billion 2.63 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -50.80

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Atkore has a beta of 2.36, suggesting that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrun has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atkore and Sunrun, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sunrun 0 0 16 0 3.00

Atkore presently has a consensus target price of $127.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.66%. Sunrun has a consensus target price of $60.79, indicating a potential upside of 199.14%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Atkore.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.0% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atkore beats Sunrun on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atkore Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

