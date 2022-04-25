Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.400-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

SMCI opened at $42.36 on Monday. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $32.88 and a 52 week high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.00.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 5,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $226,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,604 shares of company stock worth $2,231,678. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after acquiring an additional 178,708 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 460,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after acquiring an additional 105,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,708 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

