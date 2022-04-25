Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $52.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on APA. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of APA from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

NASDAQ APA opened at $39.16 on Monday. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average is $32.27.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other APA news, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,627,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in APA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in APA by 1,385.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,324,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in APA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after acquiring an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in APA by 116.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in APA by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

