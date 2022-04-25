Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $34.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $24.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.79.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $30.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.21.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Range Resources will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to buy up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Range Resources by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University acquired a new position in Range Resources during the fourth quarter worth $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 269.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 888,878 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

