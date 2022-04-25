Susquehanna Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $167.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.94.

FANG stock opened at $130.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 23.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $350,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

