Susquehanna Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to Neutral

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $28.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. Coterra Energy has a 52-week low of $14.28 and a 52-week high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $280,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 69,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $1,811,642.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,022,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,085,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,600,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,873,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,510,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

