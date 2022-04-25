Susquehanna Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $278.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $258.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.58.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $236.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

