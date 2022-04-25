SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $760.71.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.
NASDAQ SIVB traded down $9.56 on Monday, reaching $531.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $486.74 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.08.
In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.