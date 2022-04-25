SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $760.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $767.00 to $674.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ SIVB traded down $9.56 on Monday, reaching $531.48. The stock had a trading volume of 12,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,368. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $486.74 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.08.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total value of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

