SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.58 EPS.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.
THC stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71.
In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,844,000 after buying an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenet Healthcare (Get Rating)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Featured Articles
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
