SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will earn $1.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on THC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

THC stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.71.

In related news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,844,000 after buying an additional 98,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,686,000 after purchasing an additional 929,756 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,516,000 after buying an additional 38,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

