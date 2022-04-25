SVB Leerink Comments on H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLUYY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.93.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $23.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average of $25.05. H. Lundbeck A/S has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.2044 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

H. Lundbeck A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti/Rxulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

