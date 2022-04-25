SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XENE. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $32.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.55. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.79. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 425.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 83,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

