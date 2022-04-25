SVB Leerink Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $273.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $304.00 to $273.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Citigroup reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.90.

HCA stock opened at $210.64 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $196.22 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

