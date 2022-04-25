SVB Leerink Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.64. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.57 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MRK has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

MRK opened at $84.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,326,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

