SVB Leerink Weighs in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.41.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JAZZ. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.92.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $163.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,062 shares in the company, valued at $54,791,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

