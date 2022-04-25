Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 75 by UBS Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN – Get Rating) received a CHF 75 price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SREN. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 95 price target on Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays set a CHF 95 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 90 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 103 price objective on Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Swiss Re has a 12-month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

