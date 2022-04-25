Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SYNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.50.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $77.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $72.48 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 5.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Syneos Health by 17.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

