Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

SNV opened at $44.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.75. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.22%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,045,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,502,000 after purchasing an additional 194,229 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,942,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,879,000 after acquiring an additional 49,393 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,577,000 after acquiring an additional 111,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,839,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,059,000 after acquiring an additional 53,020 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

