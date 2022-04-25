Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

SYY stock opened at $88.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sysco has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.56.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 7,221 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $613,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 3.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

