T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE) vs. ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Head to Head Review

T.J.T. (OTCMKTS:AXLE – Get Rating) and ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares T.J.T. and ChargePoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint -54.71% 5.72% 3.75%

T.J.T. has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChargePoint has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares T.J.T. and ChargePoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T.J.T. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChargePoint $242.34 million 20.00 -$132.24 million ($1.57) -9.19

T.J.T. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ChargePoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for T.J.T. and ChargePoint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T.J.T. 0 0 0 0 N/A ChargePoint 0 5 9 0 2.64

ChargePoint has a consensus price target of $24.21, indicating a potential upside of 67.81%. Given ChargePoint’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ChargePoint is more favorable than T.J.T..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.7% of ChargePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of ChargePoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ChargePoint beats T.J.T. on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T.J.T.

T.J.T., Inc. engages in repairing and reconditioning axles and tires for the manufactured housing industry in the United States. It also distributes vinyl siding products, piers, and related set-up products, as well as skirting and other aftermarket accessories. The company serves primarily manufactured housing factories, manufactured housing dealers, contractors, and site-built housing market, as well as to recreational vehicle and residential markets in Idaho, Oregon, California, Utah, Washington, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, New Mexico, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, Wisconsin, and North Dakota. T.J.T., Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Emmett, Idaho.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

