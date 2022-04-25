Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $4.31. 36,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $110.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare ( NASDAQ:TRHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 61.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, Director Gordon Tunstall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $138,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

