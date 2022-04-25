Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TCMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $359.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.58. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $61.13.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. State Street Corp increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 315,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,734,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,076,000 after purchasing an additional 251,427 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,319,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,633,000 after purchasing an additional 207,748 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 216,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 168,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 27.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 142,459 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tactile Systems Technology (Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.