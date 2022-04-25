Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Tactile Systems Technology has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.34). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a PE ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 1.37. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on TCMD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

