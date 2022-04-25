TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.16.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com lowered TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 367.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 75,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,255,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.98. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $64.43.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

