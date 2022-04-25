Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Director Sells C$2,590,000.00 in Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating) Director Warren Eric Newfield sold 3,500,000 shares of Talon Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.74, for a total transaction of C$2,590,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,045,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,173,368.82.

TLO stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.66. 1,324,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,227. The company has a current ratio of 15.49, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.67. Talon Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.44 and a 1 year high of C$0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.33.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Talon Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

