TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Cut to $151.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $167.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.11. 10,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $120.73 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.49.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.