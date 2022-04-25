Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on TGLS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Tecnoglass stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.83. 2,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.84. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $34.90.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $131.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGLS. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 466.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 445,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter worth $8,596,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 660.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 229,692 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 306,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 213,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 93,295 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

