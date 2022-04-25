Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $397.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

TFX stock opened at $321.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.4% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,929 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $2,311,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 34,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

