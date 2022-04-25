Telefônica Brasil S.A. Declares None Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:VIV)

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.

Telefônica Brasil has a payout ratio of 206.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.6%.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

NYSE VIV opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,278 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIV. Zacks Investment Research raised Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

About Telefônica Brasil (Get Rating)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.