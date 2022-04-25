Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Announces None Dividend of $0.24

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.

Telefônica Brasil has a payout ratio of 206.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.6%.

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VIV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

