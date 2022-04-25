Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Announces None Dividend of $0.24

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Friday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Tuesday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th.
Telefônica Brasil has a payout ratio of 206.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Telefônica Brasil to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 209.6%.
Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Several brokerages have issued reports on VIV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefônica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Telefônica Brasil (Get Rating)
TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
